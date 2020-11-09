Left Menu
Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season's synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 09-11-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 16:11 IST
Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season’s synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know
Attack on Titan Season 4 will bring Mikasa Ackerman, Eren Jaeger and Armin Arlert to a close.. Image Credit: YouTube / ANIPLUS Asia

The return of Attack on Titan Season 4 is undeniably a good news for the anime lovers across the world. The previous season experienced huge success and this came as a surprise to the global anime enthusiasts.

Fans are disappointed after learning that Attack on Titan Season 4 will mark an end to the series. Still, the anime lovers are enthusiastic to see how the series will end.

The production of Attack on Titan Season 4 was affected in the last couple of months due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. We all have seen how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

Attack on Titan Season 4 is slated to be in late December. Its premiere in October was postponed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Attack on Titan Season 4 will bring Mikasa Ackerman, Eren Jaeger and Armin Arlert to a close. It will see Yuki Kaji reprising his role as Eren. It will see the returning of Marley. It will explore even deeper into the history and powers of the Titans. The plot is likely to skip some more time after the events of third season. With the help of Armin Mikassa and Ackerman, Eren will look to regain their lost glory to save the face of humanity.

Here's the synopsis of Season 4 of Attack on Titan – The battle to retake Wall Maria begins now! With Eren's new hardening ability, the Scouts are confident they can seal the wall and take back Shiganshina District. If they succeed, Eren can finally unlock the secrets of the basement—and the world. But danger lies in wait as Reiner, Bertholdt, and the Beast Titan have plans of their own. Could this be humanity's final battle for as Dirk, Nozomi Kishimoto as Dina Fritz, Kensho Ono as Floch Forster, Akeno Watanabe as Hitch Dreyse, Tomokazu Sugita as Marlo Fredenbergsurvival?"

The final season of Attack on Titan will include cast like Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackerman, Daisuke Ono as Erwin Smith, Yuki Kaji as Eren Yeager, Yuu Kobayashi as Sasha Blouse, Hiroshi Kamiya as Levi, Marina Perino as Armin Arlert, Manami Numakura as Cart Titan, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Ackerman Kenny, Ryota Osaka as Marco Bott, Rintarou Nishi as Moblit Berner, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Reiner Braun, Yasuhiro Mamiya to name a few.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

