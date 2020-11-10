Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wentworth Miller not returning to 'Prison Break', says he's done with playing straight characters

Actor Wentworth Miller will not reprise his "Prison Break" role of Michael Scofield if the popular series comes back for a potential new season because he doesn't want to play straight characters anymore.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-11-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 16:01 IST
Wentworth Miller not returning to 'Prison Break', says he's done with playing straight characters

Actor Wentworth Miller will not reprise his "Prison Break" role of Michael Scofield if the popular series comes back for a potential new season because he doesn't want to play straight characters anymore. His reaction comes almost two months after his "Prison Break" co-star Dominic Purcell claimed that the sixth installment of the Fox action drama has been greenlit.

In the show, Miller starred as Michael, an engineer who installs himself in a prison he helped design, in order to save his falsely accused brother Lincoln Burrows (Purcell) from a death sentence. The show was finished in 2009 after four seasons, but a new nine-episode fifth season was released on April 4, 2017, with Miller reprising his role.

The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that he has no plans on returning. He also thanked fans for having his back and spoke out against bullying of the LGBTQ community.

"I'm out. Of PB ('Prison Break'). Officially. Not (because) of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told)," Miller, 48, wrote. He also apologised to the fans of the show for "disappointing" them.

"If you're hot and bothered (because) you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one... That's your work," Miller ended his post. Purcell gave a shout-out to his on-screen brother and said it was a "fun" ride with him.

"Fully support and understand your reasoning. Glad you have made this decision for you health and your truth. Keep the posts coming... Love ya brother," he commented on Miller's post. Sarah Wayne Callies, who was paired opposite Miller as prison physician Sara Tancredi on the show, said she supported her co-star's decision.

"With gratitude for all the work we did together, & with deep love, I'm voicing my support for that choice. To all the fans, know this: the cast of 'Prison Break' is a queer friendly space. We stand with - and among - our friends & family in the LGBTQ+ community with full throated support for their rights and artistic work. All the time. Always," Wayne Callies wrote. In 2019, Fox said they had no plans of reviving the series, a year after confirming that season six was in early development..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Trainee pilots of IGRUA to continue training in Maharashtra amid low visibility in north

The young trainee pilots of the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Academy IGRUA have reached Maharashtra to continue their training at the National Flying Training Institute NFTI here, amid foggy conditions in the northern region of the country....

Fire breaks out in slum area of Kolkata's Topsia

A fire broke out here in a slum area of Topsia in Kolkata on Tuesday. As many as six fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the flames.No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. ...

Ratan Tata invests in healthcare startup iKure

Healthcare services startup, iKure on Tuesday said veteran industrialist Ratan Tata has invested in the company an undisclosed sum. The company, which delivers primary healthcare services through a network of clinics, digital technologies a...

RITES Q2 consolidated profit down 44 pc at Rs 132 cr

RITES Ltd on Tuesday reported a 44 per cent decline in its consolidated profit at Rs 132.36 crore for the quarter ended September. The railways consultancy firm had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 237.20 crore in the corresponding quarte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020