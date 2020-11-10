Wentworth Miller not returning to 'Prison Break', says he's done with playing straight characters

Actor Wentworth Miller will not reprise his "Prison Break" role of Michael Scofield if the popular series comes back for a potential new season because he doesn't want to play straight characters anymore. His reaction comes almost two months after his "Prison Break" co-star Dominic Purcell claimed that the sixth installment of the Fox action drama has been greenlit.

In the show, Miller starred as Michael, an engineer who installs himself in a prison he helped design, in order to save his falsely accused brother Lincoln Burrows (Purcell) from a death sentence. The show was finished in 2009 after four seasons, but a new nine-episode fifth season was released on April 4, 2017, with Miller reprising his role.

The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that he has no plans on returning. He also thanked fans for having his back and spoke out against bullying of the LGBTQ community.

"I'm out. Of PB ('Prison Break'). Officially. Not (because) of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told)," Miller, 48, wrote. He also apologised to the fans of the show for "disappointing" them.

"If you're hot and bothered (because) you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one... That's your work," Miller ended his post. Purcell gave a shout-out to his on-screen brother and said it was a "fun" ride with him.

"Fully support and understand your reasoning. Glad you have made this decision for you health and your truth. Keep the posts coming... Love ya brother," he commented on Miller's post. Sarah Wayne Callies, who was paired opposite Miller as prison physician Sara Tancredi on the show, said she supported her co-star's decision.

"With gratitude for all the work we did together, & with deep love, I'm voicing my support for that choice. To all the fans, know this: the cast of 'Prison Break' is a queer friendly space. We stand with - and among - our friends & family in the LGBTQ+ community with full throated support for their rights and artistic work. All the time. Always," Wayne Callies wrote. In 2019, Fox said they had no plans of reviving the series, a year after confirming that season six was in early development..