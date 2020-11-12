Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown

French tenor Stephane Senechal has been subsisting on pasta and potatoes since the coronavirus pandemic forced opera houses to close and work dried up, but he has at least made a name for himself by performing - for free - from his Paris window. When France entered its first lockdown in March, Senechal joined other musicians, professional and amateur, who took to their balconies or windows across Europe to serenade their neighbours and lift their spirits.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 17:58 IST
Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown

French tenor Stephane Senechal has been subsisting on pasta and potatoes since the coronavirus pandemic forced opera houses to close and work dried up, but he has at least made a name for himself by performing - for free - from his Paris window.

When France entered its first lockdown in March, Senechal joined other musicians, professional and amateur, who took to their balconies or windows across Europe to serenade their neighbours and lift their spirits. France is now in its second lockdown, and Senechal, 44, has started to sing at his window again, although this time he has scaled back from daily performances to singing Monday and Friday evenings.

"When lockdown happened, culture came to a complete halt. It really felt like it was the end," Senechal said in his apartment, a 15-minute walk from the Sacre Coeur basilica. But he said he found a way to recreate a little haven of culture. "Here, at my window, it's stronger than the opera because I'm not playing a role, I'm myself," he said.

Senechal said he tailors the repertoire to fit the national mood. When his audience is in need of something stirring, he sings French national anthem the "Marseillaise." After the U.S. presidential election, he sang "The Star-Spangled Banner." Senechal is not receiving state assistance for performers during the pandemic because his income for the year is above the level to qualify. He is working on a few projects outside opera, including a short film.

For the most part though Senechal, who lives alone, gets by on the money he saved up in better times. "I try to save money by eating pasta, rice and potatoes," he said. "And I am a very bad cook. It's a disaster." (Writing by Christian Lowe Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Also Read: French leisure and travel stocks hit by imminent new COVID curbs

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

China's military lays out technology roadmap to catch up with the US by 2027: Report

China must apply cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence if it wants to transform its military into a modern fighting force on a par with those of other leading powers, according to new guidelines and comments from Preside...

Pope offers Rome's homeless free Covid-19 tests at Vatican

Pope Francis is offering free coronavirus tests for Romes poor and homeless as part of the Roman Catholic Churchs World Day of the Poor activities, the Vatican said on Thursday.The swabs are being offered at a clinic off St. Peters Square t...

Britain has always worked hard to get EU deal, says PM's spokesman

Britain has been working hard throughout the trade negotiations with the European Union to secure a deal, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday in response to the Irish prime ministers comments that London needed to ...

Video of dead man in hospital lavatory highlights COVID crisis in Italy's south

The health crisis in Italys third largest city Naples is out of control, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday, after a video was posted on social media showing a corpse sprawled in a hospital lavatory. The unidentified man was a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020