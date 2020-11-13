Left Menu
Nilon's Brings 'Khushiyan' back Home with Nilon's Utsav Sweet Box

The main objective is to engage people on digital platforms and have them celebrate Diwali in the company of their loved ones and the Nilon’s Utsav Sweet Box. It comprises four different instant sweet mixes namely Gulab Jamun, Jalebi, Malpua and Vermicelli Kheer, specially curated to make the whole Diwali-at-home experience more safe, accessible and filled with chashni. “Diwali is perhaps the most eventful time of the year for Indian families; It’s a time when people get together, celebrate and rejoice.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 13:27 IST
As this year’s most-awaited festival sits around the corner, Nilon’s introduces Instant Sweet Mixes for a Chashni-packed Diwali New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Nilon’s, one of India’s biggest processed foods brands, has taken social media by storm by knocking on people’s doors and leaving behind a sweet new offering this Diwali; the Nilon’s Utsav Sweet Box. This is part of their on-going campaign #ChashniWaliDiwali, through which the brand plucks at the very soul of the festival; those scrumptious mithai and sweets. In these rather unusual times, Nilon’s urges people to leave the worries aside, especially when it comes to enjoying festivities because this magical time comes only once a year. The main objective is to engage people on digital platforms and have them celebrate Diwali in the company of their loved ones and the Nilon’s Utsav Sweet Box. It comprises four different instant sweet mixes namely Gulab Jamun, Jalebi, Malpua and Vermicelli Kheer, specially curated to make the whole Diwali-at-home experience more safe, accessible and filled with chashni.

“Diwali is perhaps the most eventful time of the year for Indian families; It’s a time when people get together, celebrate and rejoice. However, with the pandemic on the rise, people are being extremely cautious of the celebrations lately. This is where we, as a brand, offered the Nilon’s Utsav Sweet Box as a solution to celebrate safely at home and it resonated with the people very well. Indian sweets like Gulab Jamun, Malpua, Kheer and Jalebi are the real essence of the festivity, and what’s better than making them in your own kitchen and enjoying them with your family?” remarked Dipak Sanghavi, M.D, Nilon’s India. As many content creators tried their hands in preparing their favourite mithai while encouraging people to indulge in happy, safe and #ChashniWaliDiwali from their homes, the brand made sure that the offering was made available in-stores and on Amazon, Flipkart simultaneously. Special emphasis was laid to make the digital experience a seamless one and drive more online orders through their integrated communication plan across platforms.

With millions of social media impressions through various online platforms, Nilon’s became a prominent part of digital chatter around Diwali. The Nilon’s Sweet Utsav Box clocked significant orders, both online and offline, delivering happiness to numerous homes. Nilon’s instant mix range includes Gulab Jamun, Jalebi, Malpua, Vermicelli Kheer, Khaman Dhokla, Idli, Rava Idli, Rava Dosa, Dosa, Onion Bhajji, Medu Wada, Dashi Wada, Uttapam and Upma. About Nilon’s Nilon’s India Private Limited is India’s fastest growing processed foods company with an extensive range of quality products. With humble beginnings rooted back in 1962 by Shri Suresh B. Sanghavi, Nilon’s is synonymous to goodness that makes it a widely preferred and trusted brand amongst Indians. This assurance is encapsulated by the brand slogan ‘Nilon’s Hai Toh Achcha Hai’. For us at Nilon’s, the brand slogan is more than just an affirmation - it is an indication of consistent quality and superior ingredients in everything we produce and deliver to our customers’ lives.

