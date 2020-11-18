Left Menu
Development News Edition

'The Batman' HBO Max spin-off loses showrunner Terence Winter

It will operate in the same story universe as Robert Pattinson-led "The Batman”, which also features Jeffrey Wright in the role of police commissioner James Gordon. The story will be an "examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City" and work to launch "a new Batman universe across multiple platforms" of WarnerMedia.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-11-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 11:01 IST
'The Batman' HBO Max spin-off loses showrunner Terence Winter

"Boardwalk Empire"  creator Terence Winter has exited filmmaker Matt Reeves and HBO Max's spin-off of the upcoming "The Batman" movie. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that creative difference led to Winter's departure from the project. He was to serve as showrunner and writer on the series.

Winter's vision for the drama did not match what Reeves and other producers had in mind for the series and now a search is under way for a new showrunner for the untitled drama. The show, focusing on the Gotham City Police Department, was officially ordered by streamer HBO Max in July this year. It will operate in the same story universe as Robert Pattinson-led "The Batman”, which also features Jeffrey Wright in the role of police commissioner James Gordon.

The story will be an "examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City" and work to launch "a new Batman universe across multiple platforms" of WarnerMedia. It is unclear whether Wright and Pattinson would feature in the show.

Winter, meanwhile, is working on anthology series "Dial M for Murder" with MGM/UA Television. Starring Oscar winner Alicia Vikander in the lead, the limited series is based on the 1952 play of the same name by Frederick Knott, which was also adapted into the 1954 Alfred Hitchcock movie.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-U.S. retail sales slow as pandemic, lack of fiscal stimulus weigh

U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in October and could slow further, restrained by spiraling new COVID-19 infections and declining household income as millions of unemployed Americans lose government financial support.While oth...

Former Kerala minister and IUML legislator V K Ibrahim Kunju arrested by vigilance in connection with Palarivattom flyover scam: Official source.

Former Kerala minister and IUML legislator V K Ibrahim Kunju arrested by vigilance in connection with Palarivattom flyover scam Official source....

It will be open to state to give another chance to Shiksha Mitra teachers to compete for selection as assistant basic teachers in UP: SC.

It will be open to state to give another chance to Shiksha Mitra teachers to compete for selection as assistant basic teachers in UP SC....

Shivraj Singh Chouhan extends birthday greetings to Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended birthday wishes to Congress leader Kamal Nath who turned 74 on Wednesday. Happy birthday to former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mr Kamal Nath, Chouhan tweeted.Born on November...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020