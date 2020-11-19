Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-11-2020 11:51 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 11:51 IST
Will Sherlock Season 5 introduce a new villain, Dr Grimesby Roylott?
The highly anticipated Sherlock Season 5 will feature the altered lives of Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman's popular characters, Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson. Image Credit: Facebook / Sherlock

Sherlock Season 5 is a highly anticipated series fans have been waiting for a long period. But it is yet to receive official renewal update from BBC One. Fans continue to believe that it has several possibilities to return to small screens despite cancellation rumors.

According to The Digital Weekly, Sherlock Season 5 will be released in 2022 after completing all major projects. Many series enthusiasts are saying BBC One certainly does not want to take away Sherlock due to other projects.

As mentioned above, Sherlock Season 5 has multiple possibilities to return to the small screens. The series creator Steven Moffat stated that it is unlikely for the show to disappear entirely. Mark Gatiss repeated similar thing in another media conversation earlier.

Simply finishing the series without rightly portraying the ends or unravelling the previous cliffhangers will be injustice and breaking the hearts of millions of Sherlock lovers across the world. Based on several reports, Sherlock Season 5 is actually not cancelled and there are chances of making it.

The highly anticipated Sherlock Season 5 will feature the altered lives of Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman's popular characters, Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson – this was earlier revealed by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss. Even earlier reports claimed that both would be seen solving the cases and fighting criminals again in the imminent season.

"Mark's always wanted to do the Red-Headed League," Gatiss said. One story that caught their eye is the Red-Headed League, Andrew Scott's character, Jim Moriarty and the plot to rob a bank. The imminent season is likely to introduce a new villain, Dr Grimesby Roylott, The Sun noted.

"Also it's very tempting but the Speckled Band is completely useless to us on Sherlock somehow," Gatiss said.

Molly Hooper and Sian Brooke are eager to reprise their roles in Sherlock Season 5 as Louise Brealey and Eurus Holmes respectively. Fans are quite happy after learning it. Since BBC One has yet to officially confirm the fifth instalment, all these unconfirmed claims should be taken with a grain of salt.

Sherlock Season 5 does not have an official premiere date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

