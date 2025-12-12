US Dominance: Power Play in the Arctic

The United States is flexing its economic muscle and hinting at military might to exert influence across the globe, according to a recent report by the Danish Defence Intelligence Service.

The assessment suggests that under President Trump's leadership, Washington has adopted a more assertive stance as China and Russia aim to curtail Western—and particularly American—clout.

This shift is particularly significant in the Arctic, where strategic interests are escalating as Russia and the US vie for influence, with Trump's interest in acquiring Greenland raising eyebrows globally.

