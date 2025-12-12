US Dominance: Power Play in the Arctic
A Danish report highlights the United States' use of economic and military power to influence allies and adversaries alike under the Trump administration. The report underscores growing tensions as the US seeks economic and strategic dominance, particularly in the Arctic, amidst a backdrop of rising Chinese and Russian influence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:47 IST
- Country:
- Denmark
The United States is flexing its economic muscle and hinting at military might to exert influence across the globe, according to a recent report by the Danish Defence Intelligence Service.
The assessment suggests that under President Trump's leadership, Washington has adopted a more assertive stance as China and Russia aim to curtail Western—and particularly American—clout.
This shift is particularly significant in the Arctic, where strategic interests are escalating as Russia and the US vie for influence, with Trump's interest in acquiring Greenland raising eyebrows globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
