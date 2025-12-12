BSF Nabs Intruder with Modified Rifle on Indo-Pak Border
The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a suspect identified as Abdul Khalik at the Indo-Pak border in Jammu. He was caught with a modified AK-type rifle and ammunition, suspected of terrorist links. The BSF has heightened alertness and ongoing operations along the border to prevent further incursions.
The Border Security Force has thwarted an infiltration attempt at the Indo-Pak border in Jammu district, detaining Abdul Khalik, who was found with a modified AK-type rifle and ammunition, according to police sources.
Khalik's arrest followed suspicious activity near the International Border in the Pargwal area. BSF troops intercepted him and transferred him to Khour police station for further investigation and legal action.
Authorities recovered a modified AK rifle and magazines, sparking concerns about Khalik's potential ties to the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group. Enhanced security measures are now in place across the border region amid intensified combing operations.
