Delhi University Revamps for the Future: New Hall, Odia Centre, and Infrastructure Boost

The University of Delhi's Executive Council has unveiled transformative updates. Among the unanimous decisions, the convention hall in the Arts Faculty will be rebranded as 'Vande Mataram Hall' post-renovation. This aligns with the university's broader enhancement strategy.

A notable inclusion is the establishment of a Centre for Odia Studies. Scheduled within the Faculty of Arts, this new centre aims to deepen the exploration of the Odia language, literature, and culture. The move is seen as a step towards preserving and expanding knowledge of Odia heritage.

Infrastructure developments are also on the horizon, including a new girls' hostel and a broadcasting studio. With a revised budget estimate of Rs 1,312.33 crore for 2025-26, and a new budget for Rs 1,651.42 crore for 2026-27, the university is poised for significant growth. These plans converge as part of a wider Rs 2,000-crore renovation programme.

