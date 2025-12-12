Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:45 IST
Delhi University Revamps for the Future: New Hall, Odia Centre, and Infrastructure Boost
  • Country:
  • India

The University of Delhi's Executive Council has unveiled transformative updates. Among the unanimous decisions, the convention hall in the Arts Faculty will be rebranded as 'Vande Mataram Hall' post-renovation. This aligns with the university's broader enhancement strategy.

A notable inclusion is the establishment of a Centre for Odia Studies. Scheduled within the Faculty of Arts, this new centre aims to deepen the exploration of the Odia language, literature, and culture. The move is seen as a step towards preserving and expanding knowledge of Odia heritage.

Infrastructure developments are also on the horizon, including a new girls' hostel and a broadcasting studio. With a revised budget estimate of Rs 1,312.33 crore for 2025-26, and a new budget for Rs 1,651.42 crore for 2026-27, the university is poised for significant growth. These plans converge as part of a wider Rs 2,000-crore renovation programme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

