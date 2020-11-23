Left Menu
Development News Edition

Black Clover Chapter 273 to be out on Nov 29, Asta-Liebe likely to unlock new powerful form

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 23-11-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 17:50 IST
Black Clover Chapter 273 to be out on Nov 29, Asta-Liebe likely to unlock new powerful form
Asta and Liebe are thinking of Yami and Licita for motivation and surpass their limits to become stronger. Image Credit: Facebook / Black Clover

The manga aficionados are filled with excitement with the latest release of Black Clover Chapter 272. Now they are ardently looking forward to Black Clover Chapter 273. Read further to get the latest updates related to the imminent chapter.

Black Clover Chapter 273 spoilers are expected to be out around next Thursday. The raw scans will be leaked two to three days before the official release. Fans can read Chapter 273 of Black Clover free of cost on VIZ media, Weekly Shonen Jump and Manga Plus official website and platforms.

Although the spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 273 are yet to be out, still fans can expect Asta and Liebe unlocking a new powerful form in it (the imminent chapter). They will finally learn to fuse together. Asta and Liebe continued to lose countless battle rounds against Nacht and his Packs.

According to BlockToro, Yuno has asked Langris to train him which shows that he is ready to go to all lengths to save his friend William Vangeance. Liebe and Asta will be on the major focus as they are about to make a big transformation in the imminent chapter. Now both (Asta and Liebe) are thinking of Yami and Licita for motivation and surpass their limits to become stronger.

The new chapter of Black Clover usually drops every Sunday. Chapter 273 will be out on Sunday, November 29. The manga was in a break for a week as the creator, Yuki Tabata was not physically well.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

Also Read: Boruto Chapter 53: Masashi Kishimoto takes charge of scriptwriting, what can happen to Boruto?

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shahid Kapoor asks Instafam if they want 'a ride' on his bike

Bollywoods handsome hunk Shahid Kapoor on Monday treated his fans to a stunning picture of himself where he was seen sitting astride on a bike. The Kabir Singh, actor took to Instagram to share the picture that showed him dressed in a biker...

Greek coastguard finds body of migrant near half-sunken boat

The body of a migrant has been found near a half-sunken boat at a beach on the Aegean island of Rhodes, Greek authorities said on Monday. Coastguard officers also found 13 people, all of them Syrian citizens, safe on the seashore. They late...

Ethiopia says Tigray capital encircled after surrender ultimatum

Ethiopian federal forces were encircling the Tigray regions capital from around 50 km 31 miles on Monday, the government said, after giving the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front TPLF a 72-hour surrender ultimatum. The beginning of the end is ...

Barcelona bars spring back to life after 5-week coronavirus closure

Bustling waiters and the smell of coffee returned to Barcelonas pavements on Monday as bars and restaurants in the Spanish region of Catalonia reopened in a phased easing of coronavirus restrictions.Suppliers rolled in carts with groceries ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020