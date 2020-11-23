Black Clover Chapter 273 to be out on Nov 29, Asta-Liebe likely to unlock new powerful form

The manga aficionados are filled with excitement with the latest release of Black Clover Chapter 272. Now they are ardently looking forward to Black Clover Chapter 273. Read further to get the latest updates related to the imminent chapter.

Black Clover Chapter 273 spoilers are expected to be out around next Thursday. The raw scans will be leaked two to three days before the official release. Fans can read Chapter 273 of Black Clover free of cost on VIZ media, Weekly Shonen Jump and Manga Plus official website and platforms.

Although the spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 273 are yet to be out, still fans can expect Asta and Liebe unlocking a new powerful form in it (the imminent chapter). They will finally learn to fuse together. Asta and Liebe continued to lose countless battle rounds against Nacht and his Packs.

According to BlockToro, Yuno has asked Langris to train him which shows that he is ready to go to all lengths to save his friend William Vangeance. Liebe and Asta will be on the major focus as they are about to make a big transformation in the imminent chapter. Now both (Asta and Liebe) are thinking of Yami and Licita for motivation and surpass their limits to become stronger.

The new chapter of Black Clover usually drops every Sunday. Chapter 273 will be out on Sunday, November 29. The manga was in a break for a week as the creator, Yuki Tabata was not physically well.

