Nushrratt Bharruccha-starrer 'Chhorii' goes on floors

Actor Nushrratt Bharruccha-starrer horror film "Chhorii" began shooting in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The project is the Hindi remake of the hit-Marathi horror "Lapachhapi" directed by Vishal Furia, who also helmed the 2016 original.

The film is the maiden joint venture of Abundantia Entertainment and Crypt TV. Production house T-Series is also attached to the project. "Filming begins for our next, #Chhorii," the offical handle of T-Series tweeted, along with pictures from the set. "Chhorii" would have a start-to-finish filming schedule and the unit will film all through December across Madhya Pradesh. The movie will subsequently shot in Mumbai for a few days for its final schedule.

The film's cast also includes actors Mita Vasisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal. The filming is being done with mandatory COVID-19 measures, including usage of PPE suits, face masks, frequent sanitisation, temperature as well as blood oxygen level checks.