Thanksgiving 2020: Hailey Bieber embraces huge smile after cooking turkey for first time

American model Hailey Bieber, on Friday shared a glimpse of her special Thanksgiving this year.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-11-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 12:52 IST
Hailey Bieber (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American model Hailey Bieber, on Friday shared a glimpse of her special Thanksgiving this year. The 24-year-old star shared a picture of her with a wide smile flaunting the turkey dish that she made for the first time.

Hailey is seen celebrating the festival at her home while wearing a yellow and black check coat teamed up with black trousers and red lipstick adding more glow to her face. She is captured smiling at the camera in front of her delicious dish. "1st-time turkey maker (no it's not burnt) Happy Thanksgiving," Bieber wrote in the caption with a heart emoticon, telling everyone that her dish is not burnt.

Celebrity followers and more than 4 lakhs fans liked the post, with many leaving sweet comments appreciating the star. Thanksgiving is a festival that is celebrated in America, Canada, Brazil, Grenada, Saint Lucia and other parts. It is also a national holiday in the regions where it is celebrated. (ANI)

