Hamilton Faces 'Massive Challenge' in New Formula One Era

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, is gearing up for a 'massive challenge' in Formula One's new rules era. As Ferrari ran their SF-26 car for the first time on Friday, Hamilton reflected on the hurdles he and other drivers face this season.

Now 41, Hamilton experienced a winless 2025 last year as Ferrari's teammate Charles Leclerc outscored him by 86 points. Hamilton outlined the need for Ferrari to return to form, focusing on adapting to new engines amid the largest technical overhaul in decades.

Describing this change as the most significant regulation shift he's seen, Hamilton emphasized that such adjustments level the playing field, requiring drivers to adapt swiftly. Ferrari's boss Fred Vasseur announced the team's testing days, marking the beginning of a new era for the drivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)