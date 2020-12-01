Left Menu
Sunny Deol tests COVID-19 positive, says Himachal Pradesh health secretary

Deol have been staying in Kullu district for some days, Health Secretary Amitabh Awasthi said. The health secretary told PTI that according to information received from the district chief medical officer, the MP and his friends were planning to leave for Mumbai, but his COVID-19 test result came out positive on Tuesday.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 01-12-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 23:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor and BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol has tested positive for COVID-19, the Himachal Pradesh health secretary said on Tuesday. Deol have been staying in Kullu district for some days, Health Secretary Amitabh Awasthi said.

The health secretary told PTI that according to information received from the district chief medical officer, the MP and his friends were planning to leave for Mumbai, but his COVID-19 test result came out positive on Tuesday. The 64-year-old bollywood actor had undergone a shoulder surgery at Mumbai and was recuperating at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district.

