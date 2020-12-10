Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC govt in Bengal committed to upholding human rights: Mamata

Banerjee, who is also the TMC boss, said that human rights commission was set up in West Bengal in 1995 following her repeated protests and movements.The GoWB has set up 19 human rights courts in the last nine and half years.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-12-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 13:17 IST
TMC govt in Bengal committed to upholding human rights: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that democracy was being bulldozed and voices muzzled in the country, and asserted that her government was committed to upholding human rights. Taking to Twitter, the CM, on the occasion of Human Rights Day, said her government has set up 19 human rights courts over the last nine-and-a-half years.

''Today is HumanRightsDay. Nowadays, there is a big trend to bulldoze democracy, crush fundamental rights, and muzzle the voice of the people. Our government is committed to upholding human rights,'' she tweeted. Banerjee, who is also the TMC boss, said that human rights commission was set up in West Bengal in 1995 following her repeated protests and movements.

''The GoWB has set up 19 human rights courts in the last nine and half years. It was after repeated protests and movements by me that the West Bengal Human Rights Commission was set up in 1995. My best wishes to all,'' she added. Human Rights Day is celebrated globally every year on December 10 to honour the United Nations General Assembly's adoption and proclamation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) on this day in 1948.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Google Search feature provides information on authorized COVID-19 vaccines

Google has introduced a new feature on Search to keep harmful misinformation off its platform and provide quality, timely information on COVID-19 vaccines.When people lookup information for COVID-19 vaccines, Google Search will surface a li...

Current Parliament building nearly 100-years-old; it was upgraded many times, but now it needs rest: PM Modi.

Current Parliament building nearly 100-years-old it was upgraded many times, but now it needs rest PM Modi....

Nokia ties up with Voda Idea to offer tech solutions for enterprises

Telecom gear maker Nokia on Thursday said it has partnered with Vodafone Idea Ltd VIL to offer technology solutions to the latters enterprise division customers. Under the collaboration, Nokia will offer fixed wireless and private wireless ...

Aluminium futures up on spot demand

Aluminium prices edged up 0.21 per cent to Rs 165.60 per kg in futures trade on Thursday as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in spot marketOn the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for December delivery ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020