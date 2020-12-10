PM to address international Bharati festival on Dec 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the International Bharati Festival 2020 on Friday, organiser of the event, Vanavil Cultural Centre, said here. The PM will address via video conferencing and also present the Bharati award, K Ravi, founder of Vanavil Cultural Centre, told reporters here on Thursday.

The event is being conducted as part of the 138th birth anniversary celebration of Tamil poet and writer Mahakavi Subramanya Bharati. This year the festival is being organised in virtual mode due to the pandemic. Modi will address the festival at 4.30 PM on Friday, Ravi said.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture and Archaeology K Pandiarajan, would also address the festival, he added. The Bharathi Award, to be presented by Modi, was instituted in 1994 by Vanavil Cultural Centre. Every year it is being conferred on eminent persons who have done laudable service in any field of social relevance and thus worked towards the fulfilment of Bharathi's dreams.