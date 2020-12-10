Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM to address international Bharati festival on Dec 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the International Bharati Festival 2020 on Friday, organiser of the event, Vanavil Cultural Centre, said here. The PM will address via video conferencing and also present the Bharati award, K Ravi, founder of Vanavil Cultural Centre, told reporters here on Thursday.The event is being conducted as part of the 138th birth anniversary celebration of Tamil poet and writer Mahakavi Subramanya Bharati.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-12-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 19:17 IST
PM to address international Bharati festival on Dec 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the International Bharati Festival 2020 on Friday, organiser of the event, Vanavil Cultural Centre, said here. The PM will address via video conferencing and also present the Bharati award, K Ravi, founder of Vanavil Cultural Centre, told reporters here on Thursday.

The event is being conducted as part of the 138th birth anniversary celebration of Tamil poet and writer Mahakavi Subramanya Bharati. This year the festival is being organised in virtual mode due to the pandemic. Modi will address the festival at 4.30 PM on Friday, Ravi said.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture and Archaeology K Pandiarajan, would also address the festival, he added. The Bharathi Award, to be presented by Modi, was instituted in 1994 by Vanavil Cultural Centre. Every year it is being conferred on eminent persons who have done laudable service in any field of social relevance and thus worked towards the fulfilment of Bharathi's dreams.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi man stabs himself with knife after argument with family

A 32-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by stabbing himself with a knife in his chest following an argument with his family, police said on Thursday. Udai Mehta, a resident of Sunder Vihar in Delhi, was an engineer by profession and w...

Activist Desai, aides detained on way to Shirdi, released

Social activist Trupti Desai and over a dozen members of her outfit were detained in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra on Thursday while they were on way to Shirdi to protest against the dress code boards put up outside the Saibaba temple, police s...

EXCLUSIVE-Russia weighs wheat export tax, quota after Putin criticises food price rise

Russia is considering imposing a grain export quota and wheat export tax for Feb. 15-June 30, following President Vladimir Putins criticism of rising food prices, four sources familiar with the governments discussions told Reuters. Chicago ...

London has highest COVID-19 case rate in England - Public Health England

London had the highest prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the week to December 6, Public Health England PHE said on Thursday, raising the prospect that the capital will be moved into the highest level of restrictions in the coming days.Case ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020