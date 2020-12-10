Madhuri Dixit reminisces song 'Tamma Tamma' as movie 'Thanedar' clocks 30 years

Reminiscing the fond memories associated with the iconic 1990 drama film 'Thanedar', actor Madhuri Dixit took a walk down the memory and shared BTS pictures, as the movie clocked 30 years. The 'Hum Apke Hain Kaun' actor shared a series of BTS pictures to Instagram as she celebrated the thirty years landmark of the movie release. The actor shared memories in the form of pictures from the Raj N. Sippy directorial that also featured veteran actor Sanjay Dutt and Jeetendra Kapoor.

The first snap captured Dutt, Kapoor, and Dixit in the attire of their movie's character, posing for the camera. The second one is a candid capture of the first picture, where Dutt and Kapoor can be seen donning a khaki police uniform with complementing jackets. Whereas, Dixit gives a treat to the eyes in a red saree donning a gypsy look accessorised with boho jewellery and her radiant smile. The third snap captures a still from the iconic dance number 'Tamma Tamma'of the movie, where she is seen sharing the stage with Sanjay Dutt. The still features both the actors in a rockstar dancer costume, striking a Michael Jackson pose.

The actor captioned the post as, "Action, drama & lots of masala #30YearsOfThanedar, a film which gave me one of the most memorable songs #TammaTamma". Helmed by Raj N. Sippy, produced by Sanjay Ray, Sudhir Roy under the Shiva Arts International banner, Thanedaar (transl. Police Officer) is a 1990 Bollywood action film, which starred Jeetendra Kapoor, Jaya Prada, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles and music composed by Bappi Lahiri. The film is perhaps most remembered for the hit song 'Tamma Tamma Loge' and its quirky dancing moves. The film which was the fourth highest-grossing film of 1990 was a remake of 1980 Tamil movie 'Anbukku Naan Adimai'. (ANI)