Left Menu
Development News Edition

Madhuri Dixit reminisces song 'Tamma Tamma' as movie 'Thanedar' clocks 30 years

Reminiscing the fond memories associated with the iconic 1990 drama film 'Thanedar', actor Madhuri Dixit took a walk down the memory and shared BTS pictures, as the movie clocked 30 years.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-12-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 19:29 IST
Madhuri Dixit reminisces song 'Tamma Tamma' as movie 'Thanedar' clocks 30 years
Sanjay Dutt, Jeetendra and Madhuri Dixit in a still from Thanedar (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Reminiscing the fond memories associated with the iconic 1990 drama film 'Thanedar', actor Madhuri Dixit took a walk down the memory and shared BTS pictures, as the movie clocked 30 years. The 'Hum Apke Hain Kaun' actor shared a series of BTS pictures to Instagram as she celebrated the thirty years landmark of the movie release. The actor shared memories in the form of pictures from the Raj N. Sippy directorial that also featured veteran actor Sanjay Dutt and Jeetendra Kapoor.

The first snap captured Dutt, Kapoor, and Dixit in the attire of their movie's character, posing for the camera. The second one is a candid capture of the first picture, where Dutt and Kapoor can be seen donning a khaki police uniform with complementing jackets. Whereas, Dixit gives a treat to the eyes in a red saree donning a gypsy look accessorised with boho jewellery and her radiant smile. The third snap captures a still from the iconic dance number 'Tamma Tamma'of the movie, where she is seen sharing the stage with Sanjay Dutt. The still features both the actors in a rockstar dancer costume, striking a Michael Jackson pose.

The actor captioned the post as, "Action, drama & lots of masala #30YearsOfThanedar, a film which gave me one of the most memorable songs #TammaTamma". Helmed by Raj N. Sippy, produced by Sanjay Ray, Sudhir Roy under the Shiva Arts International banner, Thanedaar (transl. Police Officer) is a 1990 Bollywood action film, which starred Jeetendra Kapoor, Jaya Prada, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles and music composed by Bappi Lahiri. The film is perhaps most remembered for the hit song 'Tamma Tamma Loge' and its quirky dancing moves. The film which was the fourth highest-grossing film of 1990 was a remake of 1980 Tamil movie 'Anbukku Naan Adimai'. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi man stabs himself with knife after argument with family

A 32-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by stabbing himself with a knife in his chest following an argument with his family, police said on Thursday. Udai Mehta, a resident of Sunder Vihar in Delhi, was an engineer by profession and w...

Activist Desai, aides detained on way to Shirdi, released

Social activist Trupti Desai and over a dozen members of her outfit were detained in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra on Thursday while they were on way to Shirdi to protest against the dress code boards put up outside the Saibaba temple, police s...

EXCLUSIVE-Russia weighs wheat export tax, quota after Putin criticises food price rise

Russia is considering imposing a grain export quota and wheat export tax for Feb. 15-June 30, following President Vladimir Putins criticism of rising food prices, four sources familiar with the governments discussions told Reuters. Chicago ...

London has highest COVID-19 case rate in England - Public Health England

London had the highest prevalence of COVID-19 cases in the week to December 6, Public Health England PHE said on Thursday, raising the prospect that the capital will be moved into the highest level of restrictions in the coming days.Case ra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020