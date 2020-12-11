Rick and Morty Season 5: Creators talk on upcoming episodes, team’s working on Season 7

Fans are happy as Rick and Morty Season 5 is already under production. Rick and Morty lovers must remember that the imminent fifth season is likely to take at least 1.5 to 2 years since the previous season dropped its finale based on the time gaps between two seasons.

The co-creator Dan Harmon revealed information that Rick and Morty Season 5 was in the process of making even during the period of lockdown. "We had already finished season four, and the writers are working on season five in two-hour blocks through Zoom. There are a lot of things that are better about a Zoom writers' room, and they are balanced out by things that are worse," Harmon said to The Wrap.

According to some sources, the team already started working on Rick and Morty Season 5 far before Season 4's release in November last year. Dan Harmon provided an assurance that the fifth season would arrive on time, sooner than anticipated.

"We're more on schedule than we've ever been," Dan Harmon said. Although it is true that the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic badly affected the making of Rick and Morty Season 5 in the last couple of months, still the team is managing the progress better now than before.

"It kind of makes you have to focus on the whole process when you don't have this office environment anymore… Everyone has to run this bee colony remotely, so the honey just gets made more consistently. It's working for us," Harmon further said.

In a conversation with Slash Film, the series' co-creator, Justin Roiland said that the team is already working on Season 7.

The series creator, Dan Harmon and producer-cum-writer, Scott Marder were present at the Rick and Morty Global Celebration Panel of Adult Swim's virtual 2020 Festival, where they discussed about the upcoming episodes.

"There's epic canon in season five coming. Fans are gonna like get knocked over by the canon we're about to hit them with... All the stuff we're doing is so awesome," Scott Marder teased.

Rick and Morty Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated television series.

