Midnight Gospel Season 2 to deal with cosmic journey, Focus more into birth, death, rebirth

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 is yet to be officially renewed by Netflix but fans are desperately waiting to know what they can see next. The series lovers believe it will get a greenlight soon.

The series co-creator, Duncan Trussell indirectly hinted that The Mindnight Gospel would be renewed for Season 2. During his conversation with Deadline, he said that he is hopeful for its renewal and discussed the success of Season 1. The success of Season 1 is the main reason behind the absolute possibility of Season 2.

Duncan Trussell said on The Mindnight Gospel Season 2, "If you have any kind of magical powers, or even better, some connection to Netflix, give us a second season! Please, I want to make more. There's so many more stories to tell about The Chromatic Ribbon."

"Obviously, there is a writhing part of me that is deeply in suspense, waiting for a decision to be made, one way or the other, and if I said that wasn't there, everybody would know I was a horrible liar… But that being said, they let us make this crazy thing! To me, it's just the wildest thing to imagine that any network would let me and Pendleton roll with this wild idea — and now, it's living on Netflix forever," Duncan Trussell added.

"You know, we mapped out that world, and we barely, barely got into that world. But nothing you're seeing in that show — not a single word, not a single moment — was unintentional. It all connects to a really big history, and a very deep story," Duncan Trussell continued while giving hints on The Midnight Gospel Season 2.

You will be astonished to know that The Midnight Gospel Season 1 had an approval rating of 92 percent based on 26 reviews, with an average rating of 7.91/10. On Metacritic, the first season had a score of 82 out of 100, based on reviews from eight critics, indicating 'universal acclaim'. Thus, the creators will surely work on the second season.

The development on Midnight Gospel Season 2 was badly affected in the last couple of months back in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic shattered the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Majority of the television series and movie projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

It is good to know that the co-creator has already recorded hundreds of podcast episodes, which means that there is adequate source material available for the second season.

Whether Clancy lost his life or not, his adventures are likely to continue in the afterlife. The Midnight Gospel Season 2 can focus on other possible topics that deep dive into the essence of existence included anything related to after-life existence.

The imminent season will focus more into birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration etc. The second season will take the viewers into a deep cosmic journey. It will give importance to like before the core of consciousness or awareness meditation and living in the moment.

The Midnight Gospel Season 2 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

