Sherlock Holmes 3: Developments in last years revealed, will Johnny Depp join cast?

Sherlock Holmes 3 is always a highly anticipated movie fans have been waiting for the last nine years. The third movie was previously said to be quite different from the previous two movies.

The filming of Sherlock Holmes 3 already commenced earlier. Let's have a look at the developments that took place in the last nine years for Sherlock Holmes 3.

Warner Bros. Pictures announced in October 2011 that the first draft for Sherlock Holmes 3 was being produced with screenwriter Drew Pearce writing the script. In October 2014, Susan Downey stated that a third film was in development.

In August 2015, while promoting Ritchie's film The Man from U.N.C.L.E., producer Lionel Wigram said that a script for Sherlock Holmes 3 was still being written. Wigram also claimed that both Downey Jr. and Law would reprise their roles from the first two films.

In October 2016, Warner Bros., Village Roadshow and Team Downey had put together a writers' room with several top names, including Nicole Perlman, Justin Malen, Gary Whitta, Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Kieran Fitzgerald.

In May 2018, Warner Bros. confirmed Sherlock Holmes 3 with Downey, Law, and Anderson reprising their roles and Chris Brancato writing the script. After a year, in March 2019, Warner Bros. announced that the release date had been changed to December 22, 2021. Dexter Fletcher was announced as the film's director in July 2019. In October this year, Fletcher said the film was on the 'back burner'.

The filming of Sherlock Holmes 3 reportedly suffered in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. We all know how the coronavirus pandemic crippled the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

According to some sources, Robert Downey Jr. is lobbying hard to get Johnny Depp a role in the upcoming Sherlock Holmes 3. If Pirates of the Caribbean actor joins the cast of third movie, he is likely to play another popular villain from the Sherlock Holmes universe. As antagonists like Lord Henry, Jim Moriarty, Sebastian Moran and Henry Blackwood have already appeared earlier, Johnny Depp may portray Charles Augustus Magnussen in the third movie.

Also Read: Sherlock Season 5 can't be dropped, creators disclose interesting things to BBC's Q&A