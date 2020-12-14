Jurassic World 3 undergoes some alterations, Jeff Goldblum shares details

Jurassic World franchise took several years before they could set in a reboot for the original movie called Jurassic Park. Now the dinosaur devotees are ardently looking forward to the making of Jurassic World 3.

Fans are wondering how Jurassic World 3 titled Jurassic World: Dominion could end the franchise. Do they need to give a satisfying end for the trilogy? Jurassic World 3 requires to explain what happened with the freed dinosaurs give Owen and Clare's indecisive relationship a happy (or at least conclusive) ending, and do justice to the returning legacy cast by wrapping up the long-running InGen/BioSyn rivalry neatly, Screenrant claimed.

The making of Jurassic World 3 titled Jurassic World: Dominion was badly affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transformation into a global pandemic crippled the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

However, Jurassic World aka Jurassic World: Dominion saw its story tweaked to fit in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The imminent film will explore the issue of humanity's place in the natural scheme of things. Some alterations were made to the movie for reflecting the current state of things, as revealed by star Jeff Goldblum (speaking to EW).

"There are things that my character talks about, has always talked a little bit about, the fragility of our species and the global cooperation that's needed and the foundation and science that is needed. Oh, and the ethical use of science that's needed to unite us in trust and connectedness as a family. To reach our potential and do right by ourselves and this glorious planet -- all of that. So all of those things are now as you can imagine more relevant than ever. In many aspects of this [Dominion] plot, there are other things we're kind of finding that are kind of apropos, but there are some sensitive things they are tweaking and adjusting to make it right for now, and contributive and nourishing for right now," Jeff Goldblum opined.

House of Cards star Campbell Scott will be seen reprising the role of Dr. Lewis Dodgson in Jurassic World 3. He is likely to play one of the villains in the movie. The upcoming movie Jurassic World 3 is set to bring back many of the lovable characters from previous instalments. Those include Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jake Johnson, Justice Smith, Bryce Dallas Howard and Omar Sy Daniella Pineda to name a few, all of whom are returning as their characters from the 1993 original movie, revealed Movie Web.

Jurassic World 3 titled Jurassic World: Dominion was previously set to hit the big screens on June 11, 2021 but was later pushed back to June 10, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

Also Read: Sherlock Holmes 3: Developments in last years revealed, will Johnny Depp join cast?