Chennai doc launches awareness cartoon on COVID-19

Chottu and Mottu aims to create awareness and inculcate the habit of wearing face masks, maintain social distancing and hand hygiene to function as social vaccine, especially among school students, particularly when schools reopen after lockdown.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-12-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 13:07 IST
With emphasis still on wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a city doctor has launched an animated short awareness film ''Chottu and Mottu'', targeting children and public. The film in Tamil, English and Hindi seeks to reinforce the ''Mask Up India Movement'' to promote COVID-19 appropriate behavior, according to a release.

It aims to supplement the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who launched an awareness campaign to curb the spread of the virus, said Dr T S Chandrasekar, a Padma Shri Awardee, who has come out with the initiative. ''Chottu and Mottu aims to create awareness and inculcate the habit of wearing face masks, maintain social distancing and hand hygiene to function as social vaccine, especially among school students, particularly when schools reopen after lockdown. It is useful for the public too,'' Chandrasekar, founder-chairman of city-based Med India Hospitals, said.

