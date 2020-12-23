Left Menu
'You live on in our minds, our hearts': Anil Kapoor on father Surinder Kapoor's birth anniversary

Senior actor Anil Kapoor on Wednesday remembered his late father and filmmaker Surinder Kapoor on his 95th birth anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 13:31 IST
'You live on in our minds, our hearts': Anil Kapoor on father Surinder Kapoor's birth anniversary
Late filmmaker Surinder Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Senior actor Anil Kapoor on Wednesday remembered his late father and filmmaker Surinder Kapoor on his 95th birth anniversary. The 'Nayak' actor took to Instagram to share a monochrome picture of his late father and penned down a heartfelt note.

"I like to believe that my father lives on in me. In the lessons he taught us, in the love he showered on us, but most importantly in the values I believe in, that I recognise as his - loyalty, honesty, humility, empathy," the 63-year-old actor wrote. He further expressed gratitude towards his father for trusting his children and never dictating the direction of their lives or careers.

"Even in that day and age, he trusted his children to find their own voice and their own way, never dictating the direction of their lives or careers," he wrote. "We faltered, we fumbled, we picked ourselves up and brushed the dirt off, never giving up the search for our destinies. What he gave us is what I have always tried to give our children - faith in the power of goodness, dedication to honest hard work, and the courage to weather the storms of their lives," he added.

The 63-year-old actor ended the note by thanking his "papa" for all the memories and lessons. "Thank you Papa for the memories and the lessons. You live on in our minds and our hearts, today and always," he wrote.

Late filmmaker Surinder Kapoor breathed his last in Mumbai on September 24 in 2011. He produced several superhits like 'Judaai,' 'Loafer,' Pukar', and many more in his career. Kapoor is father to Bollywood celebrities Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and grandfather to actors Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

