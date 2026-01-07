Left Menu

Prof. J. Philip Honored with Prestigious Papal Title

Prof. J. Philip, founder of XIME, was honored by Pope Leo XIV with the title 'Commander of the Order of Saint Gregory the Great.' His contributions to Indian management education, especially through XIME, are noted as a testament to his lifelong dedication to service and leadership in education.

Prof. J. Philip Honored with Prestigious Papal Title

In a remarkable acknowledgment of his contributions to management education, Prof. J. Philip, the principal founder of the Xavier Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship (XIME), has been honored with the title 'Commander of the Order of Saint Gregory the Great' by Pope Leo XIV.

Prof. Philip has been a transformative figure in Indian business education, having served pivotal roles at XLRI and IIM Bangalore, and founding XIME, which is now a leading B-School. His leadership style is characterized by a commitment to value-based education and community service.

The honor is not just a personal accolade but a reminder of his enduring dedication to service, prompted by faith and a mission set forth by the memory of his late daughter, Maria Teresa Philip.

