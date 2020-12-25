Left Menu
PM Modi greets nation on Gita Jayanti

Greeting the nation on Gita Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the epics noble ideals motivate people to live life to the fullest potential and be compassionate. They motivate people to lead life to the fullest potential and be compassionate.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 19:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Greeting the nation on Gita Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the epic's noble ideals motivate people to live life to the fullest potential and be compassionate. It is believed that Lord Krishna revealed the sacred Bhagavad Gita to warrior Arjuna on this day of the Hindu calendar.

''The noble ideals enshrined in the Srimad Bhagavad Geeta have radiated across the world. They motivate people to lead life to the fullest potential and be compassionate. On Geeta Jayanti we celebrate the values mentioned in the Geeta & recall the teachings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna,'' Modi tweeted. The prime minister also shared a link for people to listen to the audio of two chapters of the Bhagavad Gita, noting that millions all over the world chant verses from the holy scripture on this day.

