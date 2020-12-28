Left Menu
Development News Edition

Architect Vikram Lall passes away

Noted architect Vikram Lall, who designed the iconic Buddha Smriti Park in Patna that was inaugurated by Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama a decade ago, has died in Brussels, his family said on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 00:53 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 00:47 IST
Architect Vikram Lall passes away
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Noted architect Vikram Lall, who designed the iconic Buddha Smriti Park in Patna that was inaugurated by Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama a decade ago, has died in Brussels, his family said on Sunday. Lall, who was part of the team that designed the Akshardham Temple in Delhi, was also an author and scholar of Buddhist architecture, and a connoisseur of Indian classical music. ''We are shattered,'' said his 85-year-old father J K Lall, a veteran architect himself. ''He had recently come to India to see me as I was hospitalised, and then returned to Brussels. He was doing fine then,'' said his father, who is also the convener of the Patna Chapter of Delhi-based heritage body INTACH.

Condolences poured in for the architect on social media. ''He was taking a morning walk today in Brussels, and had some heart-related complications, which claimed his life. We still cannot believe he is gone,'' said a family friend, adding, that he was in his late 50s.

Vikram Lall, who hailed from Patna, was a partner and principal architect in the Delhi-based firm Lall & Associates. His notable work includes the sprawling Buddha Smriti Park in Patna which was inaugurated by the Dalai Lama in 2010.

The centrepiece of the park, built on the site of the British-era Bankipore Central Jail demolished by the Bihar government, is a modern Buddhist Stupa, which was christened 'Pataliputra Karuna Stupa' by the Tibetan spiritual leader. With lush green lawns and meditation centres, the park which falls in the heart of city of Patna, is now a well-known tourist site.

Vikram Lall had earned his Bachelor of Architecture from Chandigarh College of Architecture, and Masters in Interdisciplinary Design for the Built Environment from the University of Cambridge. His voluminous book 'Architecture of the Buddhist World: The Golden Lands' charts the history, styles, and architecture of Buddhist temples, monasteries, and ancient monuments across Southeast Asia, including in Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar and Thailand.

He also did a TV series on Indian classical music on Doordarshan called 'Baithak'.

TRENDING

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Prices of TV and appliances likely to go up by around 10% from January

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish lawmakers pass bill monitoring civil society groups

Turkeys parliament approved a law Sunday that would increase government monitoring of civil society groups, which rights groups have warned would violate the freedom of association. Newly introduced articles on associations and foundations,...

Top associate of Russia's Navalny released from detention

A top associate of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was released from detention Sunday and said she was charged with trespassing after entering the apartment building of an alleged security operative who inadvertently revealed detai...

Bihar wins award for transferring money to beneficiaries' accounts in COVID time

The Bihar governments initiative to transfer financial assistance directly to the accounts of beneficiaries during the COVID-19 pandemic has made its departments winners of the Digital India Awards, instituted by the central government, thi...

Pakistan opposition parties hold massive rallies on Benazir Bhutto's death anniversary

Leaders of Pakistans Opposition alliance held massive rallies against the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government in Sindh province on Sunday, marking the 13th death anniversary of former premier Benazir Bhutto. Speaking at a public meetin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020