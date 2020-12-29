Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soleil Moon Frye, Jason Goldberg call it quits after 22 years of marriage

American actor Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg are calling it quits on their marriage after 22 years.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-12-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 11:46 IST
Soleil Moon Frye, Jason Goldberg call it quits after 22 years of marriage
Soleil Moon Frye, Jason Goldberg along with their kids (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg are calling it quits on their marriage after 22 years. As reported by Fox News, a representative for the 44-year-old star Frye told the outlet on Monday (local time) that the 'Punky Brewster' star and Goldberg - a producer - had "quietly separated" this year, adding, "Their priority will continue to be their four beautiful children as they move forward with love and compassion."

People Magazine reported that Frye and Goldberg tied the knot in 1998. During the course of their union welcomed four children together - daughters 15-year-old Poet Sienna Rose and 12-year-old Jagger Joseph Blue as well as sons 6-year-old Lyric Sonny Roads and 4-year-old Story. Furthermore, the former pair took the opportunity during their 10-year anniversary in 2008 to renew their vows in a ceremony organized by close pal Lisa Rowe performed in the garden of their home in the Hollywood Hills.

The 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' actor told People magazine at the time, "Besides the days my children were born - and my first wedding - it was the best night of my life." The ceremony was attended by their daughters Poet and Jagger - and an intimate number of close friends and family, including Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher and Eric Dane.

Despite the "separation" earlier in the year, Frye shared a tribute to Goldberg on Father's Day, writing on Instagram that the family has "a lot of babies and a whole lot of love." News of the couple's fissure comes just three days after Frye celebrated Christmas with their four children.

She captioned an Instagram snap of herself in a crowded room with the kids, "Happy happy day after Christmas to all. Sending everyone so much love. So grateful to be safe & cuddled up with these loves." "As my girls and I love to say along with my life long friend forever @jennydianelewis 'It is one day closer to Christmas' Hope you are well. This room may represent some feelings of 2020. Xx," she added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

About 4.37 cr ITRs for FY'20 filed till Dec 28

Around 4.37 crore income tax returns for fiscal 2019-20 Assessment Year 2020-21 have been filed till December 28, the I-T department said on Tuesday. With just three days left for the deadline for income tax return ITR filing for individual...

Six Maoists held in Jharkhand, arms recovered

Six Maoists, three of them carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on head, were arrested from a forest area in Jharkhands Giridih district during a joint raid by the CRPF and the local police, a senior officer said. Security forces launched a crac...

Coal import prices volatile as China bans Australian import: Ind-Ra

The indefinite Chinese ban on Australian coal imports will keep import prices for India volatile over the near term, according to India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra. Australia-origin coking coal import comprising 67 per cent share in FY20 pr...

Roadside bomb detonates in Kabul, no casualties reported

Kabul Afghanistan, December 29 ANISputnik An explosion hit a market in the centre-western part of the Afghan capital of Kabul on Tuesday, resulting in no casualties, local police said.The blast was caused by a roadside bomb detonating in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020