Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bill Gates daughter Jennifer posts adorable throwback picture with parents

Jennifer Gates, daughter of the American business magnate, philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates, posted an adorable throwback picture of her as a kid on Wednesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 12:28 IST
Bill Gates daughter Jennifer posts adorable throwback picture with parents
Bill Gates with daughter Jennifer (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Jennifer Gates, daughter of the American business magnate, philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates, posted an adorable throwback picture of her as a kid on Wednesday. The 24-year old equestrian took to Instagram stories to share a question and answer session with fans. Several fans asked her to post different pictures to get a sneak peek into her life. Where one of the fans asked to share a picture of her as a kid.

In a reply to that question, the social media personality dug out an adorable candid picture that captures toddler Jennifer with her parents Melinda and Bill Gates. In the all smiles picture, Bill is seen holding her little daughter in a fruit basket while he looks aside the camera lens.

Jennifer, who is one of the most active social media personalities, keeps updating fans about her daily activities by posting pictures and clips on the micro-blogging site. Earlier, she posted a picture with her fiance Nayel Nassar and wish happy holidays to fans. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

UPDATE 2-American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

UPDATE 1-Indonesia secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, AstraZeneca

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's daily COVID-19 death toll hits 1,000

Germany recorded more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths in one day for the first time on Wednesday, days after it started vaccinating people and as an extension of a lockdown looms.The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the countr...

Cricket-Australia seek quick fix to batting woes after Melbourne misfire

Australia head to the third test against India desperately searching for answers to their batting woes and with fingers crossed that sidelined opener David Warner will be ready to slot back into the side in Sydney. Australias sub-par battin...

BRIEF-Astrazeneca Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Authorised In UK

AstraZeneca PLC ASTRAZENECA PLC - ASTRAZENECAS COVID-19 VACCINE AUTHORISED IN UK ASTRAZENECA - WORKING WITH UK GOVERNMENT, FIRST VACCINATIONS TO BEGIN EARLY IN NEW YEAR ASTRAZENECA - REGULATORY INTERACTIONS CONTINUE AROUND WORLD FOR NEXT ...

Ind vs Aus: Warner, Pucovski added to hosts' squad for 3rd Test, Burns released

After a humiliating loss in the second Test against India, Australia has made some changes in their batting line-up to ensure they make a comeback in the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground. David Warner and Will Pucovski have been named in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020