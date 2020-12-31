Year 2020 missed Sherlock Season 5’s release, what can happen in 2021?

The investigative and crime TV series lovers highly expected Sherlock Season 5 in 2020. The possibility of its release was quite less in 2020, and the reason is not just the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic that brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill. The major reason, in simple words, can be cited as the Sherlock-creators' disinterest or apathy on working on the fifth season.

However, the avid fans of Benedict Cumberbatch, and Martin Freeman, mainly Sherlock aficionados still continue raising their eyebrows with severe doubts whether the creators will make them wait for Season 5 in 2021 like the previous year(s) or not.

The lead actor, Benedict Cumberbatch had a conversation with the Associated Press long time back. The tall actor, who will also be seen in Now You See Me 3 movie, said to the global new agency that he and his team would still work on Sherlock Season 5. The series' viewers had been given several indications from time to time to ensure that their show had not been axed.

Benedict Cumberbatch was questioned about the cancellation rumor surrounding Sherlock Season 5. The actor said, "Nobody has ever closed the door on Sherlock," he said. In a recent interview of Martin Freeman by Collider, he said that "not only he, but Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat are super busy and that's the reason they do not want to run the risk of ruining the show's legacy by producing a subpar season. Indirectly, he had given a hint for the making of Season 5."

Sherlock Season 5 will solve the previous cliffhangers from Season 4. Thus it multiple possibilities to return to the small screens. The series creator Steven Moffat stated that it is unlikely for the show to disappear entirely. Mark Gatiss repeated similar thing in another media conversation earlier.

Just finishing the series without rightly portraying the ends or unravelling the previous cliffhangers will be injustice and breaking the hearts of millions of Sherlock lovers across the world. Based on several reports, Sherlock Season 5 is actually not cancelled and there are chances of making it.

The creators Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat said in a Q&A while celebrating the 10th anniversary of the series' debut on the BBC. "Mark's always wanted to do the Red-Headed League," Gatiss said. One story that caught their eye is the Red-Headed League, Andrew Scott's character, Jim Moriarty and the plot to rob a bank. The imminent season is likely to introduce a new villain, Dr Grimesby Roylott.

"Also it's very tempting but the Speckled Band is completely useless to us on Sherlock somehow," Gatiss said. "There's lots and lots (of stories) aren't there still? Lots of amazing stories – bits of stories that are very appealing," Gatiss stated.

"We probably remain quiet on the ones that we're really quite interested in," Moffat added.

Sherlock Season 5 does not have an official premiere date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

