Left Menu
Development News Edition

Days after being hacked, Farah Khan's Twitter account restored

Almost a week after announcing that her Twitter account has been hacked, filmmaker Farah Khan on Monday revealed that her account has been restored.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 09:54 IST
Days after being hacked, Farah Khan's Twitter account restored
Actor Farah Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Almost a week after announcing that her Twitter account has been hacked, filmmaker Farah Khan on Monday revealed that her account has been restored. She made the announcement through a tweet where she is seen thanking Twitter India and its entertainment vertical partner for reinstating her Twitter handle.

"Thank you @cherylanncouto @TwitterIndia for reinstating my Twitter handle after it was hacked and deleted," she tweeted. The 55-years-old actor also went on to thank her fellow filmmaker Karan Johar and Maharashra's cybersecurity wing Maharashtra Cyber.

"Special thanks to @karanjohar @siddharthkadam for facilitating this.. also @MahaCyber1 for being so helpful. Be vigilant people," Khan tweeted. The 'Om Shanti Om' filmmaker had earlier last week announced on her Instagram account that her Twitter handle had been hacked.

Although her Twitter handle has been restored now, it has not yet regained the blue tick which marks the verified status. (ANI)

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US Congressman introduces bill to terminate Pakistan as major non-NATO ally

On the first day of the 117th Congress, a Republican Congressman introduced a bill in the United States House of Representatives to terminate the designation of Pakistan as a major non-NATO ally. Congressman Andy Biggs introduced the bill ...

People News Roundup: Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dies aged 78

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dies aged 78Gerry Marsden, lead singer of the British band Gerry and the Pacemakers whose version of Youll Never Walk Alone became the thundero...

We are 100 per cent going to Brisbane for fourth Test, says Lyon

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon on Monday said they are 100 per cent sure of Brisbane hosting the fourth Test against India, playing down media reports that the tourists are reluctant to travel there in view of stricter quarantine rules. ...

India reports 16,505 new COVID-19 cases, 19,557 recoveries

India reported 16,505 new COVID-19 cases and 19,557 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW informed on Monday. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,0...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021