‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ to open in theatres ahead of Oscars 2021

The much-awaited biographical drama, Judas and the Black Messiah, based on the life of Fred Hampton will be released in the theatres and HBO Max on February 12, 2021.

The movie was originally scheduled for release in August, 2020. But its distribution company Warner Bros. had to postpone its release for an indefinite period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the release date of Judas and the Black Messiah has been rescheduled for February ahead of the Oscars to be held in April, it would be exciting to see if the film gets nominated for the Academy Awards 2021.

Written by King and Will Berson and directed by Shaka King, Judas and the Black Messiah is the story of Fred Hampton, the Illinois Black Panther Party Chairman, who was killed by the Chicago Police in 1969. Fred was betrayed by William O'Neal, an FBI informant who was appointed by Chicago Police to spy on Fred Hampton.

The movie stars Daniel Kaluuya as Black Panther leader Fred Hampton and LaKeith Stanfield as William O'Neal. Other famous actors in Judas and the Black Messiah are Algee Smith, Dominique Thorne, Ashton Sanders, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Martin Sheen, Amari Cheatom, Lil Rel Howery and Caleb Eberhardt.

One of the producers of Judas and the Black Messiah, Ryan Coogler, praised the film's storyline back in August, reported Variety at the time.

When [Shaka] pitched the project to me, I was just kinda blown away. Chairman Fred Hampton is somebody whose life work, and the story of his assassination, has been relevant since the day [it] happened and only continues to become more relevant with context," said Coogler.

Also Read: Coming 2 America gets final release date in March 2021 on Amazon Prime