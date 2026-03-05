Russia Considers Halting Gas Exports to Europe Amid Energy Crisis
The Russian government, led by Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, is considering halting gas exports to Europe amidst soaring energy prices. President Vladimir Putin indicated that supplies could be stopped immediately, exacerbating the ongoing energy crisis triggered by tensions with Iran.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced on Thursday that the government is set to discuss a potential halt in gas exports to Europe.
This development comes as President Vladimir Putin suggested that Russia could suspend gas supplies immediately in response to the current energy price surge.
The crisis has been exacerbated by tensions relating to the Iran situation, further impacting energy markets globally.
