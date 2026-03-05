EU's Bold Climate Ambition for 2040

In a significant move towards combating climate change, European Union countries have finalized their pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by the year 2040. On Thursday, EU ministers gave their official approval to this ambitious goal during a meeting held in Brussels.

The newly set climate target also includes a strategy to outsource 5% of the reduction target to countries outside the EU using carbon credits. This approach underscores EU's commitment to international cooperation in addressing global environmental challenges.

Having received the green light from ministers, this legally-binding target is set to be enshrined into EU law, marking a critical step in the region's environmental policy framework.

