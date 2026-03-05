Left Menu

EU's Bold Climate Ambition for 2040

The European Union has finalized its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040, including outsourcing 5% of the target through carbon credits from outside the bloc. This legally-binding goal was approved by EU ministers and will be integrated into EU law.

Updated: 05-03-2026 16:55 IST
In a significant move towards combating climate change, European Union countries have finalized their pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by the year 2040. On Thursday, EU ministers gave their official approval to this ambitious goal during a meeting held in Brussels.

The newly set climate target also includes a strategy to outsource 5% of the reduction target to countries outside the EU using carbon credits. This approach underscores EU's commitment to international cooperation in addressing global environmental challenges.

Having received the green light from ministers, this legally-binding target is set to be enshrined into EU law, marking a critical step in the region's environmental policy framework.

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

