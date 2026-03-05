India's Diplomatic Gesture amidst West Asia Turmoil
India extends condolences to Iran following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an Israel-US strike. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the Iranian embassy to sign the condolence book, emphasizing India's call for dialogue in resolving the West Asia crisis.
India on Thursday expressed condolences to Iran following the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in an Israel-US strike. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri conveyed India's sympathies during a visit to the Iranian embassy in New Delhi.
Misri signed the condolence book on behalf of the Indian government, underscoring India's preference for diplomatic resolution of the ongoing West Asia crisis. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared a photograph of Misri in conversation with Iranian envoy Mohammad Fathali.
The gesture by the Indian government comes amidst criticism from opposition parties for its initial silence on Khamenei's killing. India continues to advocate for dialogue and diplomacy to address escalating tensions in the region.
