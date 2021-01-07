Left Menu
Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator Peter Gould gives many updates on final season’s filming

Updated: 07-01-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 17:35 IST
Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator Peter Gould gives many updates on final season’s filming
Better Call Saul creator Peter Gould earlier revealed that he and other makers wanted the cameras to commence rolling by the end of 2020. Image Credit: Facebook / Better Call Saul

Since Better Call Saul Season 5 dropped its finale on April 20, 2020, the series lovers are ardently waiting for Season 6. However, fans are excited as AMC confirmed the sixth season just a month before fifth season's premiere on February 23, 2020. Read further to get more updates on it.

Fans are disappointed as Better Call Saul Season 6 is the final season of the series. The imminent season will be consisting of 13 episodes. However, fans already have the assurance that the final season will bring tremendous surprises, and become memorable or best among all the previous seasons.

Better Call Saul Season 6 will see Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman, Johnathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut, Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler, Michael Mando as Nacho Varga, Michael McKean as Chuck McGill, Patrick Fabian as Howard Hamlin and Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring.

Better Call Saul creator Peter Gould earlier revealed that he and other makers wanted the cameras to commence rolling by the end of 2020. "We were hoping to go into production by the end of the year. It doesn't seem likely that it's going to happen with the situation that we are in," Peter Gould said at Deadline's Contenders Television: The Nominees virtual event.

According to Peter Gould, the network behind the show, Sony TV was doing "everything humanly possibly" for filming to safely resume. "(But) I think we are probably going to delay a little bit, unfortunately," he added.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Peter Gould has revealed that he and Vince Gilligan (series' co-creator) including the rest of the team are working tirelessly to work on the final installment. "We are pretty late in the season. We are in a Zoom room every day," he said.

"We got to meet for two weeks at the beginning," he added while indicating how the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic affected their progress. "For the season – it's like trying to dance in quicksand. It's a handicap in my book to be working remotely, but I love what we came up with. We have a few more scripts than we usually do," he further said.

Later, he clearly sited that everyone involved is determined to start shooting for Better Call Saul Season 6 in early this year. "And we're going to learn things about the fates of a lot of these characters that may surprise people or certainly throw them into a different light," he added.

Better Call Saul Season 6 or final season doesn't have an official release but it will be out anytime in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

