Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 updates, Mob’s possibility to get back power again

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 07-01-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 18:32 IST
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 updates, Mob’s possibility to get back power again
In our previous updates, we revealed Mob Psycho 100 would see the joining of a new character Haruki Amakusa. Image Credit: Facebook / Mob Psycho 100

If you are a diehard Japanese manga lover, you must be passionately waiting for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. The beautiful success of second season is one of the main reasons why the third season is highly expected to be out.

The series enthusiasts believe that Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will revolve around Shigeo Kageyama, an average middle school boy, nicknamed Mob for lacking a sense of presence. Although he looks like an inconspicuous person, he is in fact a powerful esper with immense psychic power. To keep from losing control of this power, he constantly lives a life under an emotional shackle. In order to help learn how to control his abilities, Mob works as an assistant to con-man Reigen Arataka, a self-proclaimed psychic.

The third season of Mob Psycho 100 is expected to see the returning of the characters like Dimple, Teruki Hanazawa and Reign Arataka. Haruki Amakusa is said to be joining the series. Shou Suzuki and Ritsu Kageyama are likely to return. Amakusa has an objective to hunt the association for a spiritual monster known as Hyakki.

In our previous updates, we revealed Mob Psycho 100 would see the joining of a new character Haruki Amakusa. This character will be seen hunting the association for a spiritual monster known as Hyakki.

Fans are wondering how Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will start. Many believe that the third season will start where the previous season ended. The second season ended with Mob losing all his powers and being considered weak by everyone.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime and manga series.

Also Read: One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Genos' unlikeliness to appear, what more we know

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab: Nursing student commits suicide in hostel room

A BSc Nursing student allegedly committed suicide at a hostel room of a college on the Hoshiarpur-Chandigarh road here, police said on Thursday.Sarbi Kaushak, a resident of Parei village Bajrer of Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, had come to Hos...

Deadline for player retention is January 21, trading window closes Feb 4: IPL chairman Brijesh Patel

The IPLs governing council has decided that the eight franchises will be allowed to submit the names of their retained players by January 21, leagues chairman Brijesh Patel said on Thursday.Patel and members of the IPL GC recently had a vir...

Trump's comments directly led to violence, says UK's Priti Patel

British Home Secretary Priti Patel on Thursday condemned the awful scenes of riots on the Capitol Hill in Washington DC and blamed US President Donald Trump for the violence that resulted in four deaths in clashes between protesters and Ame...

People News Roundup: Albert Roux, co-founder of French culinary dies at 85 and Rapper Dr Dre says he's 'doing great'

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Albert Roux, co-founder of French culinary dynasty in London, dies at 85French chef Albert Roux, who with his brother Michel brought Paris-style fine dining to London in the 1960s and in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021