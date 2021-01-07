Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 updates, Mob’s possibility to get back power again

If you are a diehard Japanese manga lover, you must be passionately waiting for Mob Psycho 100 Season 3. The beautiful success of second season is one of the main reasons why the third season is highly expected to be out.

The series enthusiasts believe that Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will revolve around Shigeo Kageyama, an average middle school boy, nicknamed Mob for lacking a sense of presence. Although he looks like an inconspicuous person, he is in fact a powerful esper with immense psychic power. To keep from losing control of this power, he constantly lives a life under an emotional shackle. In order to help learn how to control his abilities, Mob works as an assistant to con-man Reigen Arataka, a self-proclaimed psychic.

The third season of Mob Psycho 100 is expected to see the returning of the characters like Dimple, Teruki Hanazawa and Reign Arataka. Haruki Amakusa is said to be joining the series. Shou Suzuki and Ritsu Kageyama are likely to return. Amakusa has an objective to hunt the association for a spiritual monster known as Hyakki.

Fans are wondering how Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 will start. Many believe that the third season will start where the previous season ended. The second season ended with Mob losing all his powers and being considered weak by everyone.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 doesn't have an official release date.

