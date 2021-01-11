Hanna Season 3: Series creator David Farr shares vital info for series lovers

The renewal of Hanna for Season 3 didn't take much time. Amazon Prime Video instantly renewed the action drama series for another season in a span of just 10 days after the release of Season 2.

Amazon renewed Hanna for Season 3 on July 13, 2020 after streaming Season 2's episodes on July 3. Considering the number of episodes for first and second seasons, the imminent third season is expected to be comprised of eight episodes.

Now fans have started wondering when Hanna Season 3 will be out. The series creator, executive producer and writer, David Farr said, "I'm absolutely thrilled to be able to give Hanna a third season. When we set out on this journey, I had in my mind a drama that would excavate Hanna's past, challenge her in entirely new ways and answer the question: can she ever belong?"

"I am truly grateful to Amazon and NBCU that we are able to continue that vision. I am also deeply indebted to Esmé Creed-Miles and to Mireille Enos for their continuing commitment and enormous talent as we take Hanna and Marissa into new and unexplored terrain. It's going to be an exciting third act," David Farr opined, Express.co.uk noted.

David Farr earlier expressed his love and concern for Hanna. "I've always felt the film was weirdly male, but knew this TV series would have a more female-centric quality," he said.

Hanna Season 2 holds a Rotten Tomatoes critics score of 93 percent, indicating universal acclaim. At the 1st Critics' Choice Super Awards, the series received three nominations: Best Action Series and Best Actress in an Action Series (Creed-Miles, Enos).

If filming for Hanna Season 3 is able to commence later 2021, the viewers can expect it to stream at the earliest in autumn this year.

Den of Geek recently had a conversation with the cast members of Hanna. Esme Creed-Miles, who plays the lead role Hanna in the series, said on Hanna Season 3, "I'd love to see [Hanna] eventually, at some point, return back to nature. I mean, as challenging as it is to shoot in the wilderness, I definitely feel an affinity with that and I love that part of who she is. I can't really imagine her truthfully anywhere else being really content."

Den of Geek also had a conversation with Dermot Mulroney, who played the role of John Carmichael in Hanna Season 2. He was questioned what he thinks Carmichael's odds of surviving through the third season might be.

"I don't know. I'm so intrigued. I do know there's a key line, so beautifully placed and written in its simplicity, I won't get it exactly, but right at the end where Marissa says, 'I'm in charge now.' If nothing else, that determines for me that the tables will be turned for Carmichael, were season three to come. You know what I mean? If his story goes on, it will be 180 degrees different from where season two started. So it's already massively intriguing for me to think. How does he do when he's behind the eight ball instead of in front of the program?" Dermot Mulroney said.

Hanna Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Amazon series.

Also Read: What Prison Break can show if Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell return for Season 6