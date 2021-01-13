Left Menu
The Little Things: Jared Leto reveals Sparma’s similarity with Joker in Suicide Squad

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 13-01-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 16:15 IST
Jared Leto has claimed that there is a remarkable resemblance between his character Joker in Suicide Squad and Albert Sparma in The Little Things. Image Credit: Facebook / Jared Leto

The crime psychological thriller film The Little Things is set to hit the theatres on January 29. The film will also have a simultaneous release on the HBO Max streaming service for one month as part of Warner Bros.' plans for all of its 2021 films.

John Lee Hancock-directed The Little Things will focus on the clashes between a Kern County deputy Joe "Deke" Deacon and a Los Angeles detective Jim "Jimmy" Baxter occur during the investigation of a serial killer. The movie will feature the globally-acclaimed stars like Denzel Washington, Jared Leto, and Rami Malek with other supporting actors like Natalie Morales, Terry Kinney, Chris Bauer, Joris Jarsky, Isabel Arraiza, and Michael Hyatt.

Jared Leto has claimed that there is a remarkable resemblance between his character Joker in Suicide Squad and Albert Sparma in The Little Things.

"There are a few very few characters that you play that have absolutely no rules, you know, that you could just go to town. Sparma reminds me a little bit of that character [the Joker] as well in that he's just a little outside the box. He's someone who says everything that he thinks, basically. And he always is surprising. He's very playful. And I found him actually quite funny as well. He could be a good guy or a bad guy, but he's a fun guy!" said Jared Leto.

"I was thinking of it as my job to show up and do the best work that I can. It's my job to show up, do whatever I can, to be over-prepared. And to deliver. It's also my job to show up and, you know, be a pleasure to work with. And, and, and, and to be collaborative, and to have a good experience on set," he added.

The first draft of The Little Things was written in 1993 for Steven Spielberg to direct but Spielberg passes the offer as the story looks too dark for him. Later took the project separately to direct.

The Little Things is set to hit in theatres and on HBO Max streaming on January 29, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the upcoming movies.

