Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Queen of Latin Music' Shakira tunes in to trend of selling music rights

The three-time Grammy award winner, famous for her songs such as "Hips Don't Lie", "Whenever, Wherever", "Underneath Your Clothes" and 2010 FIFA World Cup song "Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)", has sold over 80 million records and has a strong following on music streaming platforms Spotify and YouTube. The pandemic has all but shut down live concert earnings and a growing list of musicians have sought to monetise their back catalogues.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 17:18 IST
'Queen of Latin Music' Shakira tunes in to trend of selling music rights

Colombian pop superstar Shakira has become the latest artist to sell the rights to her catalogue of 145 songs to London-listed Hipgnosis Songs Fund, the investment firm said on Wednesday, as the coronavirus crisis crushes concert earnings. The three-time Grammy award winner, famous for her songs such as "Hips Don't Lie", "Whenever, Wherever", "Underneath Your Clothes" and 2010 FIFA World Cup song "Waka Waka (This Time For Africa)", has sold over 80 million records and has a strong following on music streaming platforms Spotify and YouTube.

The pandemic has all but shut down live concert earnings and a growing list of musicians have sought to monetise their back catalogues. Bob Dylan sold his back catalogue last month and he has been followed by others, such as Neil Young. A surge in online music streaming, which has sent several old hits back to the top of today's charts, has added to the draw for investors. JP Morgan said Hipgnosis was an attractive investment given its long-term revenues due to copyright laws.

"At eight years old, long before I sang, I wrote to make sense of the world," Shakira, 43, said in a statement. "Each song is a reflection of the person I was at the time that I wrote it, but once a song is out in the world, it belongs not only to me but to those who appreciate it as well," she said. "I know Hipgnosis will be a great home for my catalogue."

The specialist investment firm did not disclose financial details of the deal, which is Hipgnosis' most recent after others this year with Neil Young, Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham and record producer Jimmy Iovine. Bob Dylan sold his back catalogue to Universal Music Group in December.

Hipgnosis founder Merck Mercuriadis hailed the deal with Shakira, calling her "the Queen of Latin Music". "What no one should ever take for granted is that she is one of the most serious and successful songwriters of the last 25 years, having written or co-written virtually every song she has ever recorded," he said.

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ED arrests former TMC MP K D Singh on money laundering charges

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested former TMC MP and businessman Kanwar Deep Singh in a money laundering case linked to an alleged Rs 1,900-crore ponzi scheme fraud, official sources said on Wednesday.The agency charged the 59-year-ol...

Sudan says Ethiopian military aircraft crossed its border

An Ethiopian military aircraft crossed the Sudanese-Ethiopian border in a dangerous and unjustified escalation, Sudans Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.The incident could have dangerous consequences, and cause more tension in the border a...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Millions more under lockdown in ChinaChina posted its biggest daily jump in COVID cases in more than five months on Wednesday, stepping up containment measures that have seen four ...

J-K receives 1.46 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday received the first consignment of 1.46 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine from Pune-based Serum Institute of India SII, officials said.While 79,000 doses were received here for vaccination of nearly 60,000 heal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021