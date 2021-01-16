Left Menu
Indiana Jones 5 will pay tribute to James bond actor Sean Connery

Indiana Jones is returning with Indiana Jones 5 on cinemas in July 2022. We all know Harrison Ford will reprise his role as Indiana Jones, and now it is reported that the movie will give tribute to Late Sean Connery, the father of Harrison Ford.

Steven Spielberg directed the 1989 film Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, which is the follow up of Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), featuring Sean Connery as Henry Jones Sr, Indiana's (Harrison Ford) estranged father.

Sean Connery was a legendary Scottish actor who became popular after playing the agent James Bond on film, starring in seven Bond films between 1962 and 1983. He died at the age of 90 on October 31, 2020.

"He was my father… not in life… but in Indy 3. You don't know pleasure until someone pays you to take Sean Connery for a ride in the sidecar of a Russian motorcycle bouncing along a bumpy, twisty mountain trail and getting to watch him squirm," said Harrison Ford, Variety reported.

While paying homage to Sean Connery, the Indiana Jones creator George Lucas said he would always stay in the corner of his heart as Indy's dad.

"His audiences spanned generations, each with favourite roles he played. He will always hold a special place in my heart as Indy's dad. With an air of intelligent authority and sly sense of comedic mischief, only someone like Sean Connery could render Indiana Jones immediately into boyish regret or relief through a stern fatherly chiding or rejoiceful hug. I'm thankful for having had the good fortune to have known and worked with him," said George Lucas.

The upcoming Indiana Jones 5 will pay tribute to him. As the late actor was a good friend to Steven Spielberg, lending tribute via the imminent movie Indiana Jones 5 could be the right way to honor such a legendary figure.

The untitled movie Indiana Jones 5 is set to hit the cinemas on July 29, 2022. Stay connected with Devdiscourse for more updates on Hollywood movies.

