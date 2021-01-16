Dracula Season 2 updates: Claes Bang, Mark Gatiss reveal interesting facts

The Netflix enthusiasts across the world are wondering when the streaming giant will contemplate to renew Dracula for Season 2. They have full trust on Netflix and firmly believe that the second season's renewal is absolutely possible.

However, the creators have not left fans disappointed who are aggressively waiting to get some updates on Dracula Season 2. The series' co-creator, Mark Gatiss disclosed a vital fact in a recent interview with Radio Times, saying, "It's very hard to kill a vampire. Do you understand what I mean? What they do is. That would be to give away how it ends, wouldn't it? That means you will need to wait and see."

Netflix is said to have been brutal with its axe. While speaking to Digital Spy, Claes Bang revealed that a decision on Dracula Season 2 'has not been made'. He said that he 'would love to do one more'. Claes Bang plays the role of Count Dracula in the Netflix series.

"I would love to say something about that but I can't because I think, no – it's with Netflix and the BBC. "I don't think a decision has been made not to do one. But at this point, a decision has not been made, either, to do one. The only thing I can say positively is that I would love to do one more. I would love to get back with those people. It was one of the best things I have ever been on," Claes Bang opined.

"It was such a pleasure to work with [them] – I mean, it was really, really lovely; all the directors, the writers, producers, and Dolly Wells, and John Heffernan, and Morfydd [Clark], and all of those. It was really, really, really cool," Clae Bang said.

Dracula accumulated many possible reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series garnered a 70 percent approval and an average rating of 7.2/10 from 54 critic reviews. The website's critical consensus reads, "A delicious blend of horror and humor that more-or-less balances modern sensibilities and the character's beloved legacy, Dracula is a frighteningly fun — if not always faithful — time." Metacritic assigned the series a score of 75 out of 100, based on 8 reviews, signifying "generally favorable reviews".

Dracula Season 2 doesn't have an official trailer and release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the series.

