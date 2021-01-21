Katy Perry sings 'Fireworks', closes presidential inauguration day with patriotic performance

Left Menu
American pop star Katy Perry closed the prime-time television special 'Celebrating America', a rousing concert special on Wednesday with her patriotic performance to mark the inauguration of US President Joe Biden.

21-01-2021
Image Credit: ANI

American pop star Katy Perry closed the prime-time television special 'Celebrating America', a rousing concert special on Wednesday with her patriotic performance to mark the inauguration of US President Joe Biden. The inauguration ceremony kicked off with a rocking performance by the veteran singer Bruce Springsteen, who stole the show with his iconic song 'Land of Hope and Dreams,' followed by singer Jon Bon Jovi and others.

However, the merriments didn't end once the ceremony was over. Numerous stars preceded the celebration during the Celebrating America special, which was hosted by actor Tom Hanks. As per E! News, Perry captured everyone's attention with an impactful performance of her hit track 'Firework' with fireworks lighting up the night sky. Perry, who was dressed to the nines, also grabbed eyeballs for her fashion statement.

The 'Smile' star donned a white ensemble by Thom Browne that was adorned with red and blue button embellishments. The ensemble consisted of a stunning silk satin corset top that featured dramatic puffed sleeves and a cape. The singer paired it with a skirt that was equally breath-taking. The singer wore a bold red lip, which added just the right amount of oomph to her outfit. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, former First Lady Michelle Obama, singer Jennifer Lopez, and many others looked their fashionable best at the ceremony. From celebrities upping their fashion game to moving speeches, the inauguration ceremony featured it all. Biden was inaugurated as the 46th leader of the US, he received a plethora of warm wishes from Hollywood on the occasion. (ANI)

