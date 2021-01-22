Modi condoles death of singer Narendra Chanchal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish at the death of noted 'bhajan' singer Narendra Chanchal and said that he had carved a unique place for himself in the sphere of devotional song singing. Chanchal died at a private hospital here on Friday following some health complications, sources said. He was 76.

In a tweet, Modi expressed his condolences to the singer's family and fans.

