Modi condoles death of singer Narendra Chanchal
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 15:47 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish at the death of noted 'bhajan' singer Narendra Chanchal and said that he had carved a unique place for himself in the sphere of devotional song singing. Chanchal died at a private hospital here on Friday following some health complications, sources said. He was 76.
In a tweet, Modi expressed his condolences to the singer's family and fans.
