Motor racing-Button to race for own team in Extreme E electric series

Former Formula One world champion Jenson Button will race for his own team when the new Extreme E off-road all-electric series begins later this year, the Briton said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 13:33 IST
Former Formula One world champion Jenson Button will race for his own team when the new Extreme E off-road all-electric series begins later this year, the Briton said on Monday. Every team in the series, which aims to raise awareness about climate change by racing in some of the world's most remote and harsh environments, must have a male and a female driver. Button's team mate will be announced in due course.

"I'm delighted to announce I will be joining Extreme E for the inaugural season with my team jbxeracing. Can't wait to get my hands on the Extreme E beast," Button, who won his Formula One title with Brawn GP in 2009, wrote on Twitter. Rivals will include teams owned by Formula One champions Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.

The series, which is run by Formula E founder Alejandro Agag, is scheduled to begin in April after its opening race in Saudi Arabia was pushed back by two weeks. Rounds will also be held in Senegal, Greenland, the Brazilian rainforest and Argentine glaciers of Tierra del Fuego.

