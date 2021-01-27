Left Menu

Updated: 27-01-2021 17:12 IST
Angelina Jolie declined to direct Jamie Dornan & Dakota Johnson-starring Fifty Shades
Many fans of Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan may not be knowing the link between Fifty Shades and Angelina Jolie. Image Credit: Facebook

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson already have worked in multiple projects after Fifty Shades Freed's global remarkable success in 2017. But their fans across the world still can't forget their romantic and erotic scenes in Fifty Shades trilogy.

Everyone accepts that Jamie Dornan's name is synonymous to Dakota Johnson (and vice versa) after their portrayal as Christian Grey and Anastasia respectively in Fifty Shades movies.

Many fans thought that despite the completion of 'Fifty Shades' franchise, Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson would play as romantic couple in any other movie. But both the actors are currently busy in their respective projects.

Many fans of Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan may not be knowing the link between Fifty Shades and Angelina Jolie. Brad Pitt's ex-wife was asked to direct the Fifty Shades films.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Angelina Jolie disclosed why she declined to direct the Fifty Shades Films. "I – I think they're just … it's funny, I think with directing, you just think, "I'm better at telling some stories than others," but, um, who knows? I came very clear out of the gate: after Blood And Honey, if I ever directed again, it would have to be a certain kind of film," the 45-year old actress said.

Fans of Dakota Johnson may not be knowing that Chris Martin brought a ring for her. She and her Coldplay singer beau Chris Martin had spent quarantine at home in LA during the coronavirus. "Chris Martin has bought her a ring as a sign of his intent, and no one would be ­surprised if an engagement announcement followed. Chris and Dakota have had a great summer and it has really cemented their relationship. They've had ups and downs in the past, and although Chris was worried they wanted different things, Dakota is super-happy and ready to commit," The Sun's insider said.

