Minions 2’s release set for July 2021, movie will have an adventure ride

The upcoming American computer-animated comedy film, Minions 2 is the sequel to the spin-off prequel Minions (2015) and the fifth installment overall in the Despicable Me franchise.

Universal Pictures and Illumination announced the making of Minions 2 in January 2017. The movie began production in July 2017, with Brad Ableson added as co-director. The film's title was revealed as Minions: The Rise of Gru in May 2019.

The storyline of Minions 2 aka Minions: The Rise of Gru is kept under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours. However, the imminent movie is likely to start where the first movie ended. It will focus on Gru's voyage from being a not so great villain to a supervillain.

"While we all grapple with the enormity of this crisis, we must put the safety and protection of our employees above all. We look forward to finding a new release date for the return of Gru and the Minions," the founder and CEO of Illumination, Chris Meledandri said. He is the producer of Minions 2 and best known as the producer of the Despicable Me franchise.

Here's the plot for Minions 2 – A continuation of the 2015 film, this time in the heart of the 1970s, a twelve-year-old Felonius Gru is growing up in the suburbs. A fanboy of a supervillain group known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. When the Vicious 6 fire their leader, legendary fighter Wild Knuckles, Gru interviews to become their newest member. It does not go well, and things only get worse after Gru steals from them with the help of Kevin, Stuart, Bob, Otto, and the other Minions and suddenly finds himself the mortal enemy of the apex of evil. On the run, Gru and the Minions will turn to an unlikely source for guidance, Wild Knuckles himself, and discover that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.

Minions 2 received a trailer almost a year back before the starting of coronavirus pandemic. It was evident from the trailer that the imminent movie would have an adventure ride. Gru needs to prove his might as the ultimate antagonist to the Vicious 6. Many fans believe he still has some secret plans. We need to wait for the movie to know about it.

Minions 2 was originally scheduled to be released in the United States on July 3, 2020. Illumination announced the delay in March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. On April 1, Illumination announced the film was rescheduled for July 2, 2021, replacing the original date set for Sing 2 (2021).

Minions 2 aka Minions: The Rise of Gru is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 2, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

