Ticket Frenzy: 2026 World Cup Demand Outpaces Supply

The countdown to the 2026 World Cup is on, with just 100 days remaining until the tournament kicks off across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The anticipation is palpable, as FIFA reports nearly two million tickets have already been snapped up, despite the tournament's expanded 48-team format.

Fans from the host nations are leading the ticket sales, driven by an insatiable demand that's seen requests outstrip availability by more than 30 times. The World Cup's new dynamic pricing system, intended to reflect real-time demand and other factors, has added a layer of complexity to ticket buying, sometimes pricing fans out of the market.

With high-profile matches fueling ticket resale at premium prices, the official FIFA platform remains the recommended channel for transactions. This year's rules permit more flexible resale practices, especially within the U.S., where legal reselling promises a vibrant secondary market. Despite varied pricing, the hunger for World Cup seats shows no signs of slowing down.

(With inputs from agencies.)