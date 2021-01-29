Is Toy Story 5 possible in future? More information on Lightyear revealed

Josh Cooley-directed Toy Story 4 was released on June 21, 2019. The remarkable global success of this Pixar movie opens another door Toy Story 5. Read further to know more about the fifth movie.

Toy Story 5 may not have an official confirmation, but fans should not give up hope of getting it. The coronavirus pandemic has crippled the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Majority of entertainment projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

"Once you've gotten to four, you're given that trilogy [point], so I don't see any purpose why they wouldn't do it, certainly. If you question me, I'd say do five," Tim Allen told long time back. This hint is another reason why fans believe that Toy Story 5 will surely take place in future.

If Toy Story 5 happens in future, the actors who are supposed to lend their voice like Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Madeleine McGraw as Bonnie, Christina Hendricks as Gabby Gabby, Keanu Reeves as Duke Kaboom, Jordan Peele as Bunny, Annie Potts as Bo Peep, Ally Maki as Giggle McDimples, Tony Hale as Forky to name a few.

On December 10, 2020, at Disney's 2020 Investor Day meeting, Lightyear was announced, a spin-off prequel film depicting the in-universe origin of the Buzz Lightyear character, with Chris Evans as the voice of a human Buzz Lightyear, replacing Tim Allen, since Allen's Buzz is a toy. The film will be released on June 17, 2022.

It is obvious the film will give a boost to Toy Story Franchise. According to Collider, Angus MacLane, who is known for directing BURN-E, Toy Story Toons: Small Fry, and Toy Story of Terror!, will be directing Lightyear.

Toy Story 5 doesn't have an official confirmation. Lightyear will be released on June 17, 2022.

