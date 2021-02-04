The Boys Season 3’s returning actors revealed, Jensen Ackles talks on his character Soldier Boy

Ever since The Boys Season 2 dropped its last episode on October 9, 2020 on Amazon Prime, the series enthusiasts are passionately waiting for the third season. Fans would be happy to learn that The Boys Season 3 has been renewed.

Jensen Ackles signed the contract to join The Boys Season 3 as Soldier Boy. The Showrunner Eric Kripke who previously worked with Jensen Ackles on Supernatural is quite excited about his joining.

"As Soldier Boy, the very first superhero, he'll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role. I can't wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys," said the showrunner.

Jensen Ackles told that he is taking on the role of Soldier Boy, who fought in World War II and became "the first super celebrity, and a mainstay of American culture for decades."

The returning actor for the lead role of The Boys Season 3 will include Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie), Erin Moriarty (Starlight), Antony Starr (Homelander), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Jessie T Usher (A-Train), Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko), and Tomer Kapon (Frenchie).

In a conversation with Digital Spy, the executive producer Seth Rogen told, as the show accumulates a huge fanbase, they decided to renew The Boys for Season 3.

"So, if you like The Boys, you've got more of it. Thank God," said Seth Rogen.

Rogen also said that Eric Kripke and the other team members including the scriptwriter are already working hard. Most probably, the production team might start The Boys Season 3 shooting in early 2021.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Antony Starr who plays John said "We haven't got a specific date yet, but in the not-too-distant future, within a month or so."

"I think, because of Covid and because we're shooting in the winter which is going to be a little difficult, it limits us to interiors, initially. So it's a very staggered intake of cast to the shooting schedule this season," he added.

While he was asked about the scripts, he describes that the first four to five episodes of The Boys Season 3 contain "lots of fun." It's a hell of a lot of fun. It's strange because we care so much about what we're doing and what we're going to be doing with these episodes and we have very little control over it initially, especially," he added.

"It's great to get these scripts, and just read them, and start getting excited, and it generates ideas on our side. I feel very fortunate because thus far I just get the scripts, and read them, and go, "Oh, f*** yeah. This is going to be great," said the actor.

The superhero-based drama The Boys focused on two teams, the Seven, Vought's premier superhero team, and the eponymous Boys. It follows the eponymous team of vigilantes as they combat superpowered individuals who abuse their abilities.

The filming for The Boys Season 3 is set to begin on February 1, 2021, and to August 12, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates.