Entertainment News Roundup: Denzel Washington's 'The Little Things' Repeats No. 1 With $2 Million

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 10:42 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 10:26 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Box Office: Denzel Washington's 'The Little Things' Repeats No. 1 With $2 Million

Denzel Washington's crime thriller "The Little Things" led domestic box office charts again, pulling in $2.1 million in its second weekend of release. Overseas, "The Little Things" collected $1.4 million in ticket sales from 20 countries. The R-rated film has made $7.8 million in the U.S. and Canada and $5.2 million internationally to date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

